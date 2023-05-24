Suzlon secures major order from Torrent Power for 300 MW wind power project

NEW DELHI: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon announced on Wednesday that it has secured a significant order from Torrent Power Limited, further strengthening their partnership in the wind energy sector.

The order entails the development of a 300 MW wind power project in Karnataka, India, utilizing Suzlon’s new 3 MW series of wind turbines. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2025.

As per the agreement, Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a capacity of 3 MW each, accompanied by Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers. This order represents the sixth and largest acquisition for Suzlon’s 3 MW series within a month, highlighting the growing demand for their advanced wind turbine technology.

Suzlon will oversee the entire project, encompassing equipment supply, land allocation, and the erection and commissioning process. Additionally, the company will provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services upon the project’s completion.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, expressed enthusiasm for the continued collaboration with Torrent Power Limited, stating, “Suzlon and Torrent have a long association of building several wind energy projects over the years. We are delighted to further strengthen this partnership with the deployment of our most powerful turbine technology via the new 3 MW series."

Tanti also commended the commitment of leading Indian corporate houses in driving India’s renewable energy journey and emphasized Suzlon’s dedication to supporting India Inc. in achieving their net-zero targets.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, highlighted the significance of the order, stating, “We are happy to announce our fourth order with the reputed Torrent Power Limited. It is always special when we get repeat orders from esteemed customers, which demonstrates their trust in Suzlon and its expertise."

Chalasani emphasised the market’s confidence in Suzlon’s 3 MW series, as this order represents the largest acquisition thus far, firmly establishing the product in the industry. He added that the product’s adaptability to the Indian wind regimes is made possible through Suzlon’s global research and development efforts.

Chalasani noted that the electricity generated from the project would power utilities in multiple states, significantly advancing the adoption of renewable energy across the country.