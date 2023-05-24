Suzlon secures major order from Torrent Power for 300 MW wind power project

Suzlon secures major order from Torrent Power for 300 MW wind power project1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Suzlon has secured a large order from Torrent Power to develop a 300 MW wind power project in India's Karnataka province using its new 3 MW wind turbine. Suzlon will oversee all aspects of the project and provide operations and maintenance services. The order represents the sixth and largest acquisition for Suzlon's 3 MW series within a month.
NEW DELHI: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon announced on Wednesday that it has secured a significant order from Torrent Power Limited, further strengthening their partnership in the wind energy sector.
