Global auto once fled India; but some MNCs are now changing the script

In a tough market where Detroit's auto giants folded, a new wave of foreign automakers is doubling down. Spurred by a domestic automobile boom and pressure from homegrown rivals, these manufacturers are committing tens of billions of dollars to build localized supply chains, establish global R&D hubs, and position India as an export powerhouse.
At least three global automakers -- Stellantis NV, Hyundai Motor Group and Suzuki Motor Corp -- have announced mega investment commitments in India in recent months, gunning for a bigger share of the world’s third-largest car market. Dutch carmaker Stellantis was the latest to commit an additional ₹4,000 crore over the next three years. Earlier, Suzuki outlined a ₹77,500 crore investment plan in August and Hyundai committed this week about ₹1.48 trillion to India over the next five to seven years.