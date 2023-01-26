Suzuki lines up offensive of six battery EVs for India market3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Japan’s Suzuki Motor on Thursday said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by 2030, with BEVs accounting for 15% of its total sales in the country by the end of the decade
New Delhi: Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. on Thursday said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India by 2030, with BEVs accounting for 15% of its total sales in the country by the end of the decade.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×