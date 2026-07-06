Suzuki Motor arm Next Bharat Ventures launches ₹2,000 crore second impact fund to back rural entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Impact-focused venture capital firm Next Bharat Ventures (NBV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp., has launched its second impact fund with a target corpus of ₹2,000 crore.
The new fund will enable Next Bharat to expand its support towards “impact entrepreneurs”, the company said in a statement. Some of the sectors it will focus on include agriculture, financial inclusion, healthcare, and AI for social good.
“Our impact founders are innovators working on grassroots level transformation while ensuring business output, with over 90% of our portfolio companies already heading towards profitability in their early years,” said Vipul Jindal Nath, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Next Bharat Ventures.
Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director & president, Suzuki Motor, said in a statement that through NBV, Suzuki will establish connections with the next billion people beyond the mobility sector.
“Since commencing the production and sale of automobiles in India in 1983, Suzuki has provided mobility solutions, including automobiles and motorcycles, to customers. However, out of India’s population of approximately 1.4 billion people, Suzuki is currently connected with only about 400 million,” he said in a statement.
Through the fund, Suzuki will contribute to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India)’, the government's vision to drive the mission of making India a developed Nation by 2047, he added.
Through its first ₹340 crore fund, NBV invested in around 20 early-stage startups focused on improving livelihoods across rural India, with cheque sizes ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹8 crore.
Jindal said the VC's first fund had demonstrated that commercial success and social impact can go hand in hand.
Modelled on startup residency programs such as Antler and Y Combinator (YC), the first cohort of the Next Bharat residency program brought together early-stage impact startups. To date, Next Bharat has supported more than 50 impact startups, investing in over 20 of them through capital, mentorship, and ecosystem support. Several portfolio companies have also initiated business pilots with companies in Japan.
Its portfolio includes companies such as Sistema.bio, which provides biogas and clean energy solutions for smallholder farmers, Hasiru Dala Innovations, a circular economy and waste management enterprise, MeMeraki, an online platform connecting traditional artisans with global consumers, and Atypical Advantage, a startup promoting employment and inclusion for people with disabilities.
Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.
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