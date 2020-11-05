Suzuki Motor expects double-digit decline in profit and revenue

Suzuki Motor Corp.—parent of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—expects a double-digit decline in net profit and revenue during the current fiscal, as the company will be unable to recover the sales lost during the June quarter in India and Japan due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Japanese automaker though made significant recovery on a sequential basis from the June quarter, as vehicles sales picked up after lockdown measures were eased across countries.

On Thursday, the Hamamatsu-based company forecast a 18% drop in net profit to 110 billion yen, while net sales is also expected to fall by 14% to 3,000 billion yen in FY 21. The company is also expecting its operating profit to slip by 25.6% to 160 billion for the year.

Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki, contributes more than 50% of Suzuki’s top and bottom-line. Hence, any sharp decline in sales in India, adversely affects the financials of the Japanese company.

As result of the stringent lockdown measures imposed in India, which resulted in sharp drop in sales, Suzuki’s Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki reported its first quarterly loss of ₹249 crore in two decades. Vehicle sales in Japan also plunged during the period due to restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic.

In the first six months of the fiscal (April to June) Suzuki’s net profit declined by 31.5 % year-on-year to 54.3 billion yen as a result of 27.6% drop in net sales to 1,270.2 billion yen. During the period, the company witnessed 31.4% decrease in passenger cars and 23.2% in motorcycles.

Consequently, the operating income also dropped 36.8% to 74.9 billion yen.

For the April-June period, the implementation of restriction measures in each country restricted the attendance of employees and delayed the supply of parts in the supply chain, which resulted in the suspension of production and sales.

“In the July-September period, the company gradually restarted production and sales activities accordance with the lifting of lockdown orders in Japan and India, which are the important markets for our group. However, it is uncertain when the new coronavirus infection will end in India. In addition, a second wave of the new coronavirus is concerned in Japan and mainly northern hemisphere countries where winter approaches. Therefore, the severe situation that the company needs to pay attention to is expected to continue," the company said in a statement.

Suzuki’s India unit though made swift recovery in production and sales after the easing of lockdown measures in May.

It reported a net profit of ₹1,371.6 crore for the September quarter on the back of 16.2% jump in total vehicle sales to 393,130 units and 9.7% increase in net sales. Sequentially, sales of vehicles increased from just 36,775 units during the June quarter.

After the lockdown measures were eased from May, Maruti has been reporting sharp increase in sales of vehicles, especially the entry-level hatchback vehicles, due faster recovery in demand in the rural markets in India and shift in customer preference for personal mobility to avoid covid-19 infection.

