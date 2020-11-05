Suzuki Motor expects double-digit decline in profit and revenue

“In the July-September period, the company gradually restarted production and sales activities accordance with the lifting of lockdown orders in Japan and India, which are the important markets for our group. However, it is uncertain when the new coronavirus infection will end in India. In addition, a second wave of the new coronavirus is concerned in Japan and mainly northern hemisphere countries where winter approaches. Therefore, the severe situation that the company needs to pay attention to is expected to continue," the company said in a statement.