Suzuki Motors temporarily shuts down car, bike plants in Pakistan citing import restrictions1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Suzuki Motor has been grappling with a persistent shortage of raw materials for approximately a year due to a mechanism implemented by Pakistan's central bank in last May
Citing the import restrictions in Pakistan, Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMC) has decided to keep its car and bike plants in Pakistan closed from 22 June to 8 July. In the statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said that the decision was taken due to a shortage of parts and accessories, news agency PTI reported citing local reports on Tuesday.
