Suzuki sees double-digit decline in FY21 net profit

The lockdowns in India and Japan during the quarter drastically reduced operations at factories of both Maruti and Suzuki. There was also disruptions to parts supplies from vendors. “In the July-September period, the company gradually restarted production and sales activities in accordance with the lifting of lockdown orders in Japan and India, which are the important markets for our group. However, it is uncertain when the new coronavirus infection will end in India. In addition, a second wave of the new coronavirus is a concern in Japan and mainly northern hemisphere countries, where winter approaches. Therefore, the severe situation that the company needs to pay attention to is expected to continue," Suzuki said in a statement.