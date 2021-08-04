Suzuki to cut vehicle production at the Gujarat factory due to chip shortage

Suzuki Motor Co –parent of Maruti Suzuki India LTd – will limit vehicle production to just one shift and will fully suspend production on three days in August, at its Gujarat-based factory, due to acute shortage of semiconductors.

Automakers across the globe have been facing major reduction in vehicle production owing to lack of availability of semi-conductors, a device which operates most of the electronic components in a modern day vehicle. Maruti, though was insulated from the crisis till now as the company ramped to up production successfully in the second half of last fiscal year.

The disruption in production comes at a time when retail demand is gradually picking up after two months of lockdown due to explosive rise in Covid-19 cases from April. Vehicle inventory at Maruti’s dealers are also at record low and waiting period on certain products are more than 3 months.

“This is to inform you that owing to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company has been informed by its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), that production will be partially impacted in this month. SMG will tentatively not carry out production on the three Saturdays (7th, 14th and 21st August). In addition, some of the production lines may see temporary reduction from 2-shift to 1-shift working," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

The company also mentioned that as the situation is dynamic and uncertain, Maruti will monitor and take a day-to-day decision on models, lines or shifts to optimize resources for maximum efficiency.

As vehicle demand remains buoyant due to a shift towards personal mobility and pent up demand, vehicle makers are beset by headwinds like shortage of chipsets and shipping containers, and sustained increase in prices of important commodities. Hence, automakers across segments have decided to go for multiple rounds of prices rises to avoid a further contraction of operating margins.

Globally, automakers like Volkswagen AG, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW Group and others, have reduced production of vehicles substantially due to shortage of chipsets. Jaguar Land Rover has also guided to a negative operating margin and cash outflow of 1 billion pounds in the second quarter as consequence of the sharp reduction in production and wholesales.

Domestic automakers like Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra and Mahindra and others have also been facing production constraints.

Before the second wave led to shutdown of factories and dealerships in April, retail demand was robust but waiting period on popular offerings shot up due to limited production capacity. Hence most automakers swiftly ramped up production in June and July.

