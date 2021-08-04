Suzuki to cut vehicle production at the Gujarat factory due to chip shortage

“This is to inform you that owing to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company has been informed by its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), that production will be partially impacted in this month. SMG will tentatively not carry out production on the three Saturdays (7th, 14th and 21st August). In addition, some of the production lines may see temporary reduction from 2-shift to 1-shift working," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

