SVB crisis: China venture of collapsed US lender says operations have been stable, independent1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:58 PM IST
- The Chinese venture asked its clients to remain calm and stressed that it is unaffected by the chaos surrounding the Silicon Valley Bank
In an effort to pacify the concerns of local clients, Silicon Valley Bank's venture in China has reassured its customers that its operations are stable and independent. The reassurance from the Chinese SVB venture came amid the news of the collapse of its parent company in the United States.
