SVB crisis to impact over 10,000 startups, trigger 1 lakh layoffs: Y Combinator

In a petition to the US government on Sunday, Y Combinator stated that around 10,000 small businesses with accounts in Silicon Valley Bank may be unable to pay their employees in the next 30 days, and approximately 1 lakh jobs are anticipated to be affected as a result of the collapse. One-third of the startups in Y Combinator's community use Silicon Valley Bank as their only account, and due to the SVB fallout, these startups will be unable to pony up their employees in the next 30 days, according to the petition they submitted to US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, FDIC chairman Martin J. Gruenberg, and other senior government officials.

