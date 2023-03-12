SVB fallout: US discusses fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 07:54 AM IST
To backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble after Silicon Valley Bank fallout the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve are discussing to create a fund
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve are weighing creating a fund that would allow the regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.
