SVB financial files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

SVB Financial Group has publicly traded stock that is listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and which has been halted for trading since March 9. In its chapter 11 petition, it names Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp. as holding more than 5% of its voting securities. It also carries over $3 billion in bond debt and nearly $4 billion in preferred stock, which has been trading at distressed levels since the bank entered receivership.