SVB Financial Group files for bankruptcy protection amid crisis

SVB Financial Group files for bankruptcy protection amid crisis2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Days after its the collapse and subsequent seizure of Silicon Valley Bank, its parent SVB Financial Group, has now filed for bankruptcy protection. SVB is the biggest bank to fail in over a decade, and the developments have prompted concern among its long-established customer base of tech startups.
Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company filed for bankruptcy after worry spread among its long-established customer base of tech startups, prompting regulators to seize the firm’s banking unit.
