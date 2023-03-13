SVB UK holds $3 billion of venture capital-backed firms' funds: survey1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:08 AM IST
The total includes more than 300 companies with accounts at SVB UK, more than a third of which risk running into cash-flow difficulty within a month if no solution is found for the ailing lender, the survey found
LONDON : British start-ups backed by venture capital have around 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion), largely in deposits, "locked" in Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary, according to a weekend survey by an industry body seen by Reuters.
