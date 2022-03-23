New Delhi: SVF Cinemas, a multiplex chain owned by SVF Entertainment, a film, television and web content production house that operates out of West Bengal, has opened a new property in Cooch Behar.

This is a two-screen theatre with a seating capacity of 317, making for SVF Cinemas’ second property in north Bengal after Jalpaiguri. With this new addition, SVF Cinemas operates 32 screens spread across 17 properties.

“The team is excited to launch yet another SVF Cinemas property after overcoming one of the most unpredictable and unfortunate times the world experienced, especially the cinema industry which was shut for close to a year in the last two years. We are aiming to take cinemas back to the people in an attempt to revive the once flourishing cinema exhibition business of Bengal," Rudra Prosad Daw, business head of SVF Cinemas, said in a statement.

To be sure, with the film exhibition business seeing signs of recovery, many multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, Carnival, and Miraj are firming up expansion plans that have been in the works. These will be across small-towns and metros such as Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Rourkela, Bhilwara, and Kolkata, with an additional focus on deepening penetration into south India, which remains dominated by single-screen cinemas.

A regular multiplex property can cost between ₹3 crore and ₹3.5 crore to build, while premium cinemas can cost more. However, companies are clear this should be a time for caution since losses of the past year-and-a-half cannot be wiped off immediately.

The pandemic may have altered timelines but has also opened newer ways of doing business where multiplex chains are working with real estate partners on a transparent revenue-sharing model, which is a win-win for all concerned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.