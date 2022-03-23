SVF Cinemas opens new property in north Bengal

“The team is excited to launch yet another SVF Cinemas property after overcoming one of the most unpredictable and unfortunate times the world experienced, especially the cinema industry which was shut for close to a year in the last two years. We are aiming to take cinemas back to the people in an attempt to revive the once flourishing cinema exhibition business of Bengal," Rudra Prosad Daw, business head of SVF Cinemas, said in a statement.

