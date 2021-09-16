NEW DELHI : SVF Entertainment, the 25-year-old firm with interests in film production, distribution and streaming services, has entered the retail business with the launch of 'Daylis', a new supermarket chain in Kolkata.

It has already launched two stores in the city and is eyeing five more in the next six months, said Saksham Mohta, managing director, Daylis.

Daylis has been planned as an omni-channel retail chain to provide one stop solution for daily essentials. “This is the first retail store to sell groceries, everyday items and medicines under the same roof and also the first one to promise efficient delivery within just one hour of ordering," said Mohta in a statement.

The idea behind the Daylis stores is to be the neighbourhood store in the city with 'everyday low pricing' facility where customers can enjoy offers and discounts on all products every day. This helps customers save money and find everything under the same roof with faster deliveries keeping the covid pandemic in mind, the company said.

“Daylis strives to ensure best customer service, keeping in mind consumer needs and experience," Mohta added.

The company is also looking to expand its footprint beyond Kolkata and enter other districts as well as rural areas.

It said Daylis will hire a delivery team and invest in Electric Vehicles (EV) for home deliveries. The company is currently in the process of building its online ordering app.

SVF Entertainment claims to be eastern India’s largest entertainment company dealing in film and TV content production, film distribution, digital cinema and music. SVF has produced over 135 films, including well-known ones such as Chokher Bali, Raincoat, Memories in March, Chitrangada, Chotoder Chobi and, more recently, Ek Je Chhilo Raja.

A few years ago, it also ventured into the video streaming space with the launch of Hoichoi, a one-stop online destination for Bengali entertainment—an on-demand video streaming website and app with over 500 films, original web series and original films.

