SWAMIH fund gets 5000 crore capital infusion from govt

“This round of capital infusion marks a big step in our journey to provide a much-needed boost to the real estate industry. We at SWAMIH Investment Fund I continue to closely monitor all construction spend to ensure that the capital is utilized only for completion of the project," said Irfan A. Kazi, Chief Investment Officer, SWAMIH Investment Fund. “The fund has already achieved construction completion of 19,500 homes and is on track to deliver about 20,000 homes every year for the next 3 years."