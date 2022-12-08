SWAMIH fund gets 5000 crore capital infusion from govt

SWAMIH fund gets ₹5000 crore capital infusion from govt2 min read . 01:01 PM IST
- The fund aims to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stressed, brownfield and RERA registered residential projects
Bengaluru: The government has invested about ₹5,000 crore in the SBICap Ventures-managed SWAMIH Investment Fund I, which invests in stressed residential projects, marking its final close at ₹15,530 crore.
The last-mile financing platform Special Window for Completion of Construction of Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Projects (SWAMIH I), set up under the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing, aims to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stressed, brownfield and RERA registered residential projects.
The fund is sponsored by the union finance ministry, and is managed by SBICap Ventures Ltd., a State Bank Group company. SBI is also one of the anchor investors of the fund along with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Other investors include HDFC Ltd and major nationalised banks.
“This round of capital infusion marks a big step in our journey to provide a much-needed boost to the real estate industry. We at SWAMIH Investment Fund I continue to closely monitor all construction spend to ensure that the capital is utilized only for completion of the project," said Irfan A. Kazi, Chief Investment Officer, SWAMIH Investment Fund. “The fund has already achieved construction completion of 19,500 homes and is on track to deliver about 20,000 homes every year for the next 3 years."
Kazi in an interview said the fund has so far green-signaled 127 projects, across 30 cities, which would entail the completion of 79,000 homes over a period of time.
SWAMIH is a category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September 2019, and approved by the Cabinet in November 2019. The fund had received a commitment of ₹10,037.5 crore in its first close, on 6 December, 2019, where the government had committed a fund infusion of up to ₹5,000 crore.
As on date, it is appraising 286 projects across 30+ cities in India which would help complete over one lakh homes. The additional commitment will enable the Fund to continue to evaluate deals till December 2024.
“The State Bank Group will continue to provide all execution capabilities required to fully implement this strategic Government of India initiative. The increased commitment from the Government of India is a statement of confidence in the execution abilities of SBICAP Ventures Ltd. as the investment manager and the entire team at SWAMIH Investment Fund I," said Suresh Kozhikote, MD and CEO at SBICAP Ventures Ltd.