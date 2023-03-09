Mumbai: Swan Energy Limited (SEL) on Thursday, through its subsidiary Triumph Offshore Private Limited (TOPL), signed an agreement with Botas, Turkey's state-owned natural gas and LNG firm, to lease out its floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) vessel named Vasant One.

The lease agreement, SEL said, generates a daily rental of $250,000 or about Rs.2 crore (as per the present exchange rate). The annualized cash accruals from the agreement amount to approximately ₹800 crore. The duration of the lease agreement is 12 months and is extendable on the basis of mutual agreement, according to a press release.

SEL said that under the bareboat charter, TOPL has leased out only the bare FSRU vessel to Botas, which means that Botas will be responsible for the operational expenses including fuel, crew, insurance, maintenance, and repair. As a result, TOPL does not incur any operational expenses during the lease tenure. This type of lease arrangement implies that the lease rentals earned essentially add to the EBIDTA of the company, it said.

Rishi Chopra, spokesperson of Swan Energy Limited said, "The lease agreement based on bare boat charter will enhance the rental earning capabilities of the FSRU. The net revenue from the annual rental will strengthen the profitability position of the company. By renting out the FSRU to Botas, we aim to play an enabling role to boost LNG exploration initiatives of the Turkish government to build clean energy preparedness and meet growing demand for FSRU’s in that market."

At 152 pm, shares of Swan Energy were 0.27% lower at 279.05 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.