Swan Energy arm leases out FSRU vessel to Turkey's Botas1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:04 PM IST
- The lease agreement generates a daily rental of about Rs.2 crore and its duration is 12 months
Mumbai: Swan Energy Limited (SEL) on Thursday, through its subsidiary Triumph Offshore Private Limited (TOPL), signed an agreement with Botas, Turkey's state-owned natural gas and LNG firm, to lease out its floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) vessel named Vasant One.
