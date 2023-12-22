Swan Energy plans ₹300 cr debt prepayment for Jafarabad FSRU project
The company has set up a debt service retention account ₹94 crore to ensure seamless execution of debt prepayment
Mumbai: Swan Energy Ltd plans to prepay ₹300 crore in debt for the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) project at Jafarabad, Gujarat, people aware of the development told Mint. This move, facilitated through its subsidiary Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd, reflects the company's strong dedication to the project's sustainability and financial health.