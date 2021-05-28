Swanrose Inc eyes $1 billion in turnover from health, hygiene products

NEW DELHI: Swanrose Inc that has recently launched sanitizers under the Just Human brand is eyeing a turnover of $1 billion over the next four to five years as the company expands to other health and hygiene categories such as surface disinfectants, wipes, anti-bacterial laundry wash, and cosmeceuticals in the United States as well as India, South America and the UAE.

Swanrose was started in 2019 by Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, promoter and chief restructuring officer, Jagatjit Industries, that sells domestic liquor brands such as Aristocrat Premium Whisky.

The company spent months formulating a hand-sanitizer that claims to have a 24-hour efficacy and can be used just once a day. Just Human sanitizers are currently being sold in India and will be available in the United States by mid-June.

The product launch comes on the back of increased usage of cleaning and sanitization products globally as the spread of covid-19 prompts more consumer goods makers to launch and expand capacity for such products.

Jaiswal said demand for such products is set to become more permanent among households.

“This industry has changed, the human psyche has changed, post covid. Health and safety are now foremost. From a growth perspective and an industry perspective, consumer demand is really moving into health and safety in different ways. This is not just a covid problem—it is a post covid problem too," said Jaiswal, chief executive officer, Swanrose Inc.

Just Human sanitizer was granted approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration or USFDA.

The brand and its range of other health and hygiene products will also be launched in UAE and South America subsequently.

Just Human santizer contains two specialized compound — ethanol and antimicrobial — which work together at a nano-level, the company said.

More products are in the pipeline and in various stages of clearances from regulatory authorities in the United States—including a surface disinfectant and an anti-bacterial laundry wash that is currently awaiting approvals from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These could be launched later this year.

The company is also eyeing a $ 5 million fund-raise to scale expansion.

“Our position is to become a global health and safety company is what we are aiming to be in four years. We would like to be a billion-dollar corporation by then—we’ve got projected revenues for five years, based on the markets that we're looking at," Jaiswal said.

A range of IP protected cosmeceuticals is under research and development for launch in the United States.

Meanwhile, demand for cleaning and hygiene products increased sharply in India. For instance, In March 2020 researcher Nielsen reported that the hand sanitizers category witnessed a growth of 340% in the month across trade channels. This led to an unprecedented surge of 152 new players in this category. This is true for surface cleaners, soaps etc.

Consequently, top packaged consumer goods companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Marico, Dabur India, ITC Ltd, launched vegetable cleaners, sanitizers, laundry disinfectants, surface cleaners to capitalise on the heightened demand for such goods.

Just Human is sold at a premium compared to other sanitizers in the market. It, however, requires less product per usage, said Jaiswal.

Swanrose is manufacturing the product in the United States; while Jagatjit Industries functions as a contract manufacture partner for Swanrose in India.

Jaiswal said the company is in talks to retail the product in big box stores such as Walmart and Whole Foods in the United States, apart from Amazon and its own website. “In the US, we are also going to institutional buyers like hotels, restaurants, airlines, gyms, beauty salons," she said.

