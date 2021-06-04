Swaraj Tractors launches new initiative to groom engineers

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Swaraj Tractors, owned by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, has announced a programme for young engineers wherein the company will help improve their technical knowledge by allowing them to work as interns and subsequently offering them permanent jobs in the company. This initiative is aimed at developing a talent pool of engineers.

“For its first year, Swaraj Tractors has selected thirty-seven students for internships from eight engineering colleges across the country. The students will be subsumed into Swaraj’s final placement process. As a part of their internships, they will also work on live farm-mechanization projects mentored by industry experts," the statement added.

The initiative will be known as 'Mera Swaraj Education Support Programme' and students will receive financial support for four years, subject to consistent academic performance. "This year, students selected for the program primarily have farming backgrounds, in line with Swaraj's USP of 'Made by the farmer, and for the farmer'."

According to Harish Chavan, chief executive officer, Swaraj Tractors, the company aims to nurture and create a competent pool of engineers for future by engaging with students early on in their careers and giving them the opportunity to appreciate varied mechanisation possibilities for new age agriculture.

“Through the ‘Mera Swaraj Education Support Program’ we not only hope to support deserving students pursuing engineering education but acquaint them with modern tools and technologies through practical exposures in industry," said Chavan.