Swarovski sees India business doubling in 4-5 years as it steps up store investments

Austrian crystal jewellery and timepieces maker Swarovski is looking to double its business in India over the next four to five years as it steps up investments in store expansion and marketing campaigns. The company sees India as one of its top three growth opportunities globally, Kolja Kiofsky, its chief commercial officer, told Mint.
India is among Swarovski’s top 10 markets worldwide by business size. The company has 82 stores in the country and distributes its watches through nearly 350 retail outlets. About 15 of its stores are company-owned and operated.