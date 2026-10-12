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Swarovski sees India business doubling in 4-5 years as it steps up store investments

Varuni Khosla
5 min read12 Oct 2026, 11:11 AM IST
India is not only a market where Swarovski sells jewellery and watches; it also plays a role in the company’s manufacturing network, Kolja Kiofsky its chief commercial officer said.
India is not only a market where Swarovski sells jewellery and watches; it also plays a role in the company’s manufacturing network, Kolja Kiofsky its chief commercial officer said.
Summary

Swarovski plans to double its India business in four to five years through store expansion, affordable products and festive marketing. India sales rose 26% to 478 crore in FY25.

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Austrian crystal jewellery and timepieces maker Swarovski is looking to double its business in India over the next four to five years as it steps up investments in store expansion and marketing campaigns. The company sees India as one of its top three growth opportunities globally, Kolja Kiofsky, its chief commercial officer, told Mint.

Austrian crystal jewellery and timepieces maker Swarovski is looking to double its business in India over the next four to five years as it steps up investments in store expansion and marketing campaigns. The company sees India as one of its top three growth opportunities globally, Kolja Kiofsky, its chief commercial officer, told Mint.

India is among Swarovski’s top 10 markets worldwide by business size. The company has 82 stores in the country and distributes its watches through nearly 350 retail outlets. About 15 of its stores are company-owned and operated.

India is among Swarovski’s top 10 markets worldwide by business size. The company has 82 stores in the country and distributes its watches through nearly 350 retail outlets. About 15 of its stores are company-owned and operated.

“We have invested heavily towards our growth in India, and seeing the potential of the country, the investments are disproportionately high. There's a potential to double the business in India in the next four or five years,” Kiofsky said.

The company does not want to restrict itself to the highest end of the luxury market in India and is focusing on a wider range of products that more consumers can afford. Around half of its collection now falls within the more accessible product range, which includes its lab-grown diamond collection.

“We don't want to only be known as a high-end player operating in the upper bandwidth (of the market),” he said.

Festive push

For the upcoming festive and wedding season, including Diwali, Swarovski has signed South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna for its local campaigns. While this period remains the most important for the company, other festive occasions throughout the year have also begun to catch up, Kiofsky said.

“Our marketing spends, too, are over-proportionately invested in countries where we want to grow. India is one of them,” he said. “The upcoming festival period is a major shopping period, and we are concentrating a large share of our local marketing activity around it. Our Indian business is also centred around gifting,” he said.

Kiofsky said the business was previously split roughly two-thirds towards gifting and one-third towards self-purchase. That mix is becoming more balanced, with a growing share of shoppers buying jewellery for themselves.

“The way we see it now is pretty balanced. The Indian consumer, also the younger generation coming into jobs, having better disposable income, is more and more open to self-purchase,” Kiofsky said.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

Beyond gifting

Swarovski also sees an opportunity in India’s large jewellery market, where buying habits have traditionally been shaped by gold and wedding-led purchases. Its range of colourful crystal jewellery offers an alternative to traditional jewellery, Kiofsky said.

“India is, as everyone knows around the world, one of the biggest jewellery markets and we see growth opportunities in that,” he said.

Globally, jewellery contributes around 75% of Swarovski’s business. Its sales are split approximately 85% between direct consumer sales and 15% directly to other businesses that use its crystals.

Swarovski’s India sales rose 26% to 478 crore in FY25, the highest in at least five years. Operating profit stood at 32.4 crore, while net profit was about 16 crore, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Watches are also a strong business stream in India, alongside accessories and other crystal products.

Globally, Swarovski reported revenue of €1.969 billion (approximately $2.26 billion) in 2025, up 3.3% from €1.906 billion in 2024. Its competitors include Pandora, an affordable fashion jewellery company, and Preciosa, which makes precision-cut crystal components. It also competes for consumer spending with heritage brands such as Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

Stores and scale

Kiofsky did not disclose a revenue target for India or provide an investment figure for the planned expansion, but said doubling the business over four to five years was an ambition. Investments will focus on building the business ahead of demand, with store openings accounting for the largest share of spending.

The company’s new-store plans will also be linked to the expansion of India’s organised retail infrastructure, particularly malls. Rather than treating India as a fixed network of existing shopping destinations, Swarovski plans to expand alongside the country’s retail market.

“Wherever new malls open, we will also go in with new openings,” he said.

Swarovski has not introduced same-day delivery in India, although it has begun testing the service globally through stores in larger metropolitan areas.

“We still believe in owning the experience,” he said.

However, customers sometimes need gifts at short notice. In markets where same-day delivery has been introduced, the service has found some success, with customers sometimes willing to pay for it. India could eventually be included in the rollout.

“It will sooner or later also be a service that we offer in India,” Kiofsky said.

Despite having a store network half the size of its mainland China network, Swarovski expects India’s business to catch up with China’s. India is growing, while its China business has been relatively stagnant amid weaker demand in recent years.

Kiofsky attributed part of the weakness in China to economic challenges, including unemployment and concerns around the real-estate market. He said Swarovski was seeing the effect of these conditions on demand.

India is also a supplier of pearls and some figurines to Swarovski globally, Kiofsky said during a visit to a contract manufacturing factory in Pune. Products manufactured in India are distributed through the company’s broader network.

Surat also plays a role in Swarovski’s supply chain. Kiofsky said the company’s lab-grown diamonds are produced there and then shipped to markets worldwide. Swarovski launched its lab-grown diamond range in 2022 and has expanded it to around 15 countries.

Also Read | Hallmarking silver jewellery may become mandatory from October
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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsSwarovski sees India business doubling in 4-5 years as it steps up store investments

Swarovski sees India business doubling in 4-5 years as it steps up store investments

Varuni Khosla
5 min read12 Oct 2026, 11:11 AM IST
India is not only a market where Swarovski sells jewellery and watches; it also plays a role in the company’s manufacturing network, Kolja Kiofsky its chief commercial officer said.
India is not only a market where Swarovski sells jewellery and watches; it also plays a role in the company’s manufacturing network, Kolja Kiofsky its chief commercial officer said.
Summary

Swarovski plans to double its India business in four to five years through store expansion, affordable products and festive marketing. India sales rose 26% to 478 crore in FY25.

Gift this article

Austrian crystal jewellery and timepieces maker Swarovski is looking to double its business in India over the next four to five years as it steps up investments in store expansion and marketing campaigns. The company sees India as one of its top three growth opportunities globally, Kolja Kiofsky, its chief commercial officer, told Mint.

Austrian crystal jewellery and timepieces maker Swarovski is looking to double its business in India over the next four to five years as it steps up investments in store expansion and marketing campaigns. The company sees India as one of its top three growth opportunities globally, Kolja Kiofsky, its chief commercial officer, told Mint.

India is among Swarovski’s top 10 markets worldwide by business size. The company has 82 stores in the country and distributes its watches through nearly 350 retail outlets. About 15 of its stores are company-owned and operated.

India is among Swarovski’s top 10 markets worldwide by business size. The company has 82 stores in the country and distributes its watches through nearly 350 retail outlets. About 15 of its stores are company-owned and operated.

“We have invested heavily towards our growth in India, and seeing the potential of the country, the investments are disproportionately high. There's a potential to double the business in India in the next four or five years,” Kiofsky said.

The company does not want to restrict itself to the highest end of the luxury market in India and is focusing on a wider range of products that more consumers can afford. Around half of its collection now falls within the more accessible product range, which includes its lab-grown diamond collection.

“We don't want to only be known as a high-end player operating in the upper bandwidth (of the market),” he said.

Festive push

For the upcoming festive and wedding season, including Diwali, Swarovski has signed South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna for its local campaigns. While this period remains the most important for the company, other festive occasions throughout the year have also begun to catch up, Kiofsky said.

“Our marketing spends, too, are over-proportionately invested in countries where we want to grow. India is one of them,” he said. “The upcoming festival period is a major shopping period, and we are concentrating a large share of our local marketing activity around it. Our Indian business is also centred around gifting,” he said.

Kiofsky said the business was previously split roughly two-thirds towards gifting and one-third towards self-purchase. That mix is becoming more balanced, with a growing share of shoppers buying jewellery for themselves.

“The way we see it now is pretty balanced. The Indian consumer, also the younger generation coming into jobs, having better disposable income, is more and more open to self-purchase,” Kiofsky said.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

Beyond gifting

Swarovski also sees an opportunity in India’s large jewellery market, where buying habits have traditionally been shaped by gold and wedding-led purchases. Its range of colourful crystal jewellery offers an alternative to traditional jewellery, Kiofsky said.

“India is, as everyone knows around the world, one of the biggest jewellery markets and we see growth opportunities in that,” he said.

Globally, jewellery contributes around 75% of Swarovski’s business. Its sales are split approximately 85% between direct consumer sales and 15% directly to other businesses that use its crystals.

Swarovski’s India sales rose 26% to 478 crore in FY25, the highest in at least five years. Operating profit stood at 32.4 crore, while net profit was about 16 crore, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Watches are also a strong business stream in India, alongside accessories and other crystal products.

Globally, Swarovski reported revenue of €1.969 billion (approximately $2.26 billion) in 2025, up 3.3% from €1.906 billion in 2024. Its competitors include Pandora, an affordable fashion jewellery company, and Preciosa, which makes precision-cut crystal components. It also competes for consumer spending with heritage brands such as Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

Stores and scale

Kiofsky did not disclose a revenue target for India or provide an investment figure for the planned expansion, but said doubling the business over four to five years was an ambition. Investments will focus on building the business ahead of demand, with store openings accounting for the largest share of spending.

The company’s new-store plans will also be linked to the expansion of India’s organised retail infrastructure, particularly malls. Rather than treating India as a fixed network of existing shopping destinations, Swarovski plans to expand alongside the country’s retail market.

“Wherever new malls open, we will also go in with new openings,” he said.

Swarovski has not introduced same-day delivery in India, although it has begun testing the service globally through stores in larger metropolitan areas.

“We still believe in owning the experience,” he said.

However, customers sometimes need gifts at short notice. In markets where same-day delivery has been introduced, the service has found some success, with customers sometimes willing to pay for it. India could eventually be included in the rollout.

“It will sooner or later also be a service that we offer in India,” Kiofsky said.

Despite having a store network half the size of its mainland China network, Swarovski expects India’s business to catch up with China’s. India is growing, while its China business has been relatively stagnant amid weaker demand in recent years.

Kiofsky attributed part of the weakness in China to economic challenges, including unemployment and concerns around the real-estate market. He said Swarovski was seeing the effect of these conditions on demand.

India is also a supplier of pearls and some figurines to Swarovski globally, Kiofsky said during a visit to a contract manufacturing factory in Pune. Products manufactured in India are distributed through the company’s broader network.

Surat also plays a role in Swarovski’s supply chain. Kiofsky said the company’s lab-grown diamonds are produced there and then shipped to markets worldwide. Swarovski launched its lab-grown diamond range in 2022 and has expanded it to around 15 countries.

Also Read | Hallmarking silver jewellery may become mandatory from October
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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