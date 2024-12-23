Swarovski turns focus to selling lab grown diamond jewellery in India
SummaryThe Australian company plans to enhance its retail presence with 10 new stores, adapt to market changes and increase demand for affordable luxury options.
Swarovski, Austrian affordable luxury company known for its glass-based products like jewellery, watches, and crystal decorations, is focusing on selling lab-grown or cultured diamond jewellery in India. Although the product line was introduced globally last year, it is now being sold and promoted in the Indian market, Nasr Sleiman, Swarovski’s general manager for India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, told Mint.