Swarovski turns focus to selling lab grown diamond jewellery in India

While a sluggish luxury market, along with unstable geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape has dampened business in one of its top markets, China, it has also meant it is focused more on other geographies like India, where it plans to add 10 stores to its existing count of 60 in the next one year. At present, the company operates its own boutiques as well as works with local partners in India to sell its inventory. It opened a new company-operated store in Gurugram earlier this month, and looks to add airport retail across different cities in its next phase of expansion.