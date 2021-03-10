Sweden's Scania paid bribes to win bus contracts in India: report

The bribes were also given to an unnamed Indian minister, according to the report by SVT, German broadcaster ZDF and India's Confluence Media. An Indian government representative did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.
Scania had also falsified truck models by replacing chassis numbers and license plates on trucks in order to sell them to an Indian mining company in a deal worth close to 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.8 million), according to the report.
The spokesman said its investigation of wrongdoing had not involved the police.
"While the evidence is sufficient to prove breaches in compliance with Scania's own business codes so that the company can take severe action accordingly, the evidence is not strong enough to lead to prosecution," the spokesman said.