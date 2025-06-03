Swedish Steelmaker Alleima Sees Pricing as Counter to US Tariffs

The chief executive officer of Swedish steelmaker Alleima AB says the company will not absorb any potential costs from tariffs and will instead focus its efforts on raising prices, as well as targeting specific industries.

Speaking in an interview, Goran Bjorkman, 59, said Alleima is doubling down on nuclear tubing offerings having last year decided to expand its steam-tube manufacturing in Sandviken, Sweden. In January, the nuclear division booked two major orders, one worth 530 million kronor .

Decreasing the company’s exposure to less cyclical sectors is seen by Bjorkman as helping safeguard Alleima’s profitability in volatile times. Analysts have cited the impact of US tariffs as a headwind for the group given around a quarter of its sales are in North America.

Another area of focus is Alleima’s products aimed at the health-care and medical industries, where the company still only has a small market share.

“It is a market which is growing very rapidly and a lot of countries are investing more in health care than ever before,” Bjorkman said, highlighting how its Kanthal unit’s medical arm has quadrupled sales in the past five years.

Another threat facing the company’s profitability in the near term is the strengthening Swedish krona, which is up 16% against the US dollar this year. Analysts at DNB Carnegie earlier this year warned in a note that that currency effects at Alleima might present about 9% downside to 2025 earnings.

As with the “pretty extreme” trade policies coming out of the US, Bjorkman said the effects of the krona were proving hard to offset in the short term.

“I’m certain we can handle parts of it, for example via our footprint, but particularly on pricing,” the CEO added.

