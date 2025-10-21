Sweet Success: KMF’s Nandini records ₹46 crore sales during Dasara-Diwali season

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a landmark achievement on Tuesday, reporting that its Nandini sweets brand registered sales of 1,100 metric tonnes, generating a remarkable revenue of ₹46 crore across the recent Dasara and Diwali festive season.

This result signifies a substantial 38% increase in turnover compared to the equivalent festival period last year, establishing a significant new milestone for the cooperative dairy network, KMF said in a statement.

The federation had initially set a conservative target of 1,000 metric tonnes for the year, following the previous year’s successful sale of 725 metric tonnes, which was valued at ₹33.48 crore.

The federation credited this outstanding success to comprehensive pre-festival logistical planning and tight coordination with its member milk unions to ensure they could meet the escalating consumer demand for confectionery during the festivities.

“Reaching an impressive 1,100 metric tonnes of sweets, resulting in a total turnover of ₹46 crore, is a proud milestone for KMF and our member unions,” the statement said, noting that the record reflects the purity, quality, and trust that Nandini products have earned among consumers over the years.

KMF procures one crore litres of milk daily from farmers The federation, which procures approximately one crore litres of milk daily from farmers across Karnataka, currently sells nearly 65 lakh litres of liquid milk, curd, and Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk every day across the state and in other markets outside the region.

Under the Nandini label, KMF boasts a portfolio of over 175 different dairy products, including ghee, butter, paneer, milk powder, sweets, and beverages. These products are widely available not only throughout Karnataka but also across numerous other Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Delhi, and Assam, as well as in select overseas destinations.

“This remarkable achievement stands as a testimony to the unity, hard work, and commitment of Karnataka’s dairy farming community,” KMF said.

Last month, the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation revised the price list for Nandini milk products following the implementation of GST reforms.

The notice regarding the same was issued on 20 September, in which the prices of a total of 21 Nandini milk products were revised. These included Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates and others.