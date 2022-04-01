Sweltering March brings early windfall for AC, fridge makers

Gaurav Sah, business head, air conditioners group, Panasonic India, said the company is expecting a 30% jump in AC sales over the summer of 2019. “This year, we are expecting robust sales from all regions, primarily due to the pent-up demand from last year. We are seeing a rise in demand for smart, inverter ACs that offer healthier indoor air quality. We are hoping to see a 30% growth this summer," Sah said.