Swiggy aims to bring 36,000 street vendors online with PM's AtmaNibhar Nidhi

It said the initiative follows a successful pilot that the company initiated with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Delhi and Indore through which over 300 street vendors have already been onboarded. Swiggy has created a special destination on the app where consumers can discover their favourite street food vendors. At the time of onboarding, all vendors will be registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and provided training with certification.