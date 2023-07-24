Swiggy begins second tranche of its ESOP liquidity program totaling $50 million: Report1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Food delivery startup Swiggy will buy back shares worth $50 million from 2,000 employees as part of its employee stock option plan (ESOP). This move puts Swiggy among the companies that have rewarded their employees this year, including Flipkart.
Online food delivery startup Swiggy will be buying back shares worth $50 million from 2,000 employees which were earlier issued to them as a part of its employee stock option plan (ESOP), the company said on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×