The trials were part of a project awarded to the companies by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the civil aviation ministry, and will help prepare for the next set of drone rules for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations
Listen to this article
Food delivery unicorn Swiggy has partnered with integrated airspace company ANRA Technologies to run more than 300 delivery trials of food and medicines using drones.
The trials were part of a project awarded to the companies by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the civil aviation ministry, and will help prepare for the next set of drone rules for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.