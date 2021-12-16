Swiggy, ANRA run drone trials

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The trials were part of a project awarded to the companies by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the civil aviation ministry, and will help prepare for the next set of drone rules for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations
Food delivery unicorn Swiggy has partnered with integrated airspace company ANRA Technologies to run more than 300 delivery trials of food and medicines using drones.
The trials were part of a project awarded to the companies by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the civil aviation ministry, and will help prepare for the next set of drone rules for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.