Swiggy appoints ex-Flipkart executive Amitesh Jha as new CEO of quick commerce arm Instamart

Published29 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday, August 29, announced the appointment of Amitesh Jha as the new chief executive officer of its quick commerce business Instamart.

Jha will lead Swiggy's Instamart business after his stint with Flipkart. He is a seasoned e-commerce expert with over two decades of experience, the company said in a statement.

“I am delighted to welcome Amitesh Jha as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart. Amitesh joins us from Flipkart, where he has built an impressive track record over the past 14 years. His extensive experience includes leading core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances, as well as managing their logistics arm,” said Sriharsha Majety, chief executive officer of Swiggy Group.

Phani Kishan, co-founder and current chief executive officer of Swiggy Instamart, is moving towards a broader organisation-wide role overseeing Swiggy’s Central Growth unit, and working with the Group CEO, as per the company statement.

“With Swiggy Instamart, we have a unique opportunity to redefine the way consumers shop in India, and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead with Amitesh at the helm,” said Majety in the statement.

Amitesh Jha stated that the consumer internet industry in India is on the verge of a transformative disruption. 

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this pathbreaking journey and be part of such a storied organization,” said Jha in the statement.

Jha's journey with Flipkart also contributed to making the company and the e-commerce industry mainstream in the country. He is a chemical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, according to the Swiggy statement. 

The SoftBank-backed food delivery giant Swiggy is aiming for a nearly $15 billion valuation for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) to raise $1-1.2 billion. According to a Reuters report, the deal would make it one of the biggest IPOs in India this year.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM IST
