Swiggy appoints three independent directors, Delhivery CEO one of them
This comes at a time when Swiggy has fired 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff.
Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy on Monday said that the company has appointed Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery as directors on the company's board.
