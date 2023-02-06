Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy on Monday said that the company has appointed Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery as directors on the company's board.

“We’re very excited about bringing on Mallika Srinivasan, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Sahil Barua to Swiggy’s Board of Directors. They have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy

This comes at a time when Swiggy has fired 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff, to tame costs.

“We’re implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options," according to an internal e-mail shared by Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy’s chief executive and co-founder.

These are the first independent directors on Swiggy’s board and join current members Sriharsha Majety CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy, Nandan Reddy, Co-founder of Swiggy, Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food, Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments- India, Prosus Ventures, Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy had reported a widening of its net loss to ₹3,628.9 crore for FY22. The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,616.9 crore in the previous fiscal.