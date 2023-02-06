Swiggy appoints three independent directors, Delhivery CEO one of them

“We’re very excited about bringing on Mallika Srinivasan, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Sahil Barua to Swiggy’s Board of Directors. They have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy