Swiggy beefs up subscription plan ‘SUPER’

Bengaluru: Food delivery platform, Swiggy, on Wednesday said that it has revamped its Swiggy SUPER subscription service, as it looks to add more value to this paid offering.

With the revamp, Swiggy SUPER will offer three different plans called -- Binge, Bite and Bit -- with progressively greater benefits.

The ‘Binge’ plan will provide unlimited free deliveries and unlimited ‘buy one get one’ offers on dishes from partner restaurants at a price of ₹329 per month, while the ‘Bite’ plan priced at ₹169 per month, will be providing 10 free deliveries per month along with unlimited ‘buy one get one’ offers from only select partner restaurants.

The ‘Bit’ plan priced at ₹89 per month will provide five free deliveries per month and is targeted at new consumers.

This comes after Swiggy had briefly discontinued its subscription service back in May, last year, and later brought it back in September 2020.

“At Swiggy, our aim is to make ordering in as convenient and hassle-free as possible. With millions of users across the country, we understand the various types of consumers ordering with us, some do so occasionally, some every day and others in larger quantities. That's why we have come up with benefits like free delivery, access to a greater variety of restaurants including those far away and extra delights delivered to their doorstep," said Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer, Swiggy.

SUPER was launched in 2018 and has already benefited close to 4 million users since inception. These users have been able to save over ₹580 crores through benefits like free deliveries and waiving of surge fee, according to Swiggy.

Swiggy has partnered with more than 7,000 restaurants – including popular chains such as Burger King, Faasos, Freshmenu, Cold Stone Creamery, Chaayos, to offer “Buy One Get One" benefit to subscribers.

The three plans will come with one-month and three-month subscriptions and offer incremental distance coverage according to the chosen plan.

SUPER currently is live in over 80 major cities in the country, and all presently active Swiggy SUPER users will be automatically upgraded, free of cost, to the ‘SUPER BINGE’ plan for the remaining period of their active subscription, the company said.

