Swiggy beefs up subscription plan ‘SUPER’

“At Swiggy, our aim is to make ordering in as convenient and hassle-free as possible. With millions of users across the country, we understand the various types of consumers ordering with us, some do so occasionally, some every day and others in larger quantities. That's why we have come up with benefits like free delivery, access to a greater variety of restaurants including those far away and extra delights delivered to their doorstep," said Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer, Swiggy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}