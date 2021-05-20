Swiggy begins vaccination drive for delivery partners

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has begun vaccination drive for its delivery partners and staff working at its grocery delivery service Instamart as well as those employed in its private kitchens, starting with Bengaluru.

Few thousand delivery partners across age groups have already received the first dose of the vaccination. With drives planned across all major cities, Swiggy aims to cover all delivery partners and frontline staff in the next few weeks, the company said in a statement. This will be subject to continued availability of vaccines across cities.

The food delivery platform will soon notify users of the delivery partners’ vaccination status on the app, Swiggy added.

"Our delivery partners and frontline staff continue to assist consumers, especially through the recent movement restrictions. Swiggy has been advocating the need for them to get priority access to the vaccination. The vaccination drive is a proactive step in ensuring their safety and also that of our consumers. Thousands of partners have already received their first dose and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks," Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer, Swiggy said.

Gig economy workers have been on the frontlines—delivering food and essential products such as medicines and care packages during the ongoing surge in covid-19 cases.

The second wave, however, is far more contagious, leaving frontline workers at the risk of catching the virus as they spend time shuttling between eateries, grocery stores, pharmacies, and deliver packages.

Last week, rival Zomato said it has begun vaccination of its delivery partners. "We have started to get our delivery partners vaccinated as quickly as possible. Soon you’ll get notified about the same on the app," the company said in an email to customers.

Swiggy said it will enable free vaccine access while also covering the loss of pay faced by delivery executives while getting vaccinated.

If partners choose to get vaccinated at a government facility, Swiggy will continue to cover the loss of pay for that period, it said.

“All delivery partners and their families have free 24 by 7 access to doctors via telemedicine for doubts and queries related to vaccines, safety measures and early assessment. Additionally, Swiggy has also been working with authorities and health care partners to prioritize covid-19 vaccine for delivery partners as part of the nation’s essential service providers," it further added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.