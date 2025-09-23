Swiggy Board approves sale of Rapido stake worth ₹2,400 crore to Prosus, Westbridge Capital. Details here

Food delivery giant Swiggy's Board has approved the sale of its stake worth ₹2,400 crore in ride-hailing company Rapido to Prosus, Westbridge Capital, the company informed in exchange filings on September 23, 2025.

Swiggy plans to sell ten equity shares and 1,63,990 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rapido for ₹1,968 crore to MIH Investments One B V, a venture capital fund managed by Prosus Ventures, based in the Netherlands.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 23, 2025 have approved the proposal for sale of 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (“CCPS”) held by the Company in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (“Rapido”) to MIH Investments One B.V,” the exchange filing read.

Meanwhile, Westbridge's Setu AIF Trust will buy 35,958 compulsorily convertible preference shares worth ₹431.496 crore.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on September 23, 2025 have approved the proposal for sale of 35,958 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (“CCPS”) held by the Company in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (“Rapido”) to Setu AIF Trust, a fund registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” Swiggy said in a separate exchange filing.