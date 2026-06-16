Three weeks after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace became India’s first space unicorn, the startup’s cap table has added two new names, both among the most familiar faces in India’s startup ecosystem over the past decade.
Swiggy cofounders pick up stake in India’s first space unicorn Skyroot
SummaryNew Delhi: Three weeks after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace became India’s first space unicorn, the startup’s cap-table found two new stakeholders that, for the past 12 years, have been among the most familiar names of India’s startups ecosystem.
Three weeks after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace became India’s first space unicorn, the startup’s cap table has added two new names, both among the most familiar faces in India’s startup ecosystem over the past decade.
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