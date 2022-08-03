Swiggy employees can now take up second jobs under 'Moonlighting policy'1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
Moonlighting policy allows employees to work on other jobs, outside usual business hours of the primary job, under certain conditions
Swiggy on Wednesday introduced ‘Moonlighting policy’, which means employees can work on other projects after working hours. The food delivery platform claims this as an industry-first policy, in which the employees will be allowed to work on second jobs, under certain conditions.
"This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy's business in any way," a company release said.
According to Swiggy, during the countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19, a significant portion of people in this country discovered new interests and talents and an additional activity may prove a new source of income for the families.
"Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual," it release added.
Moonlighting policy of the company will also prescribe strict guidelines for employees as the company cannot afford inefficiency from its employees.
The policy can be availed by full-time employees of Bundl Technologies (which runs the Swiggy app) will also include its subsidiaries, affiliates, associates and group companies. An approval process will be in place whenever the company feels that the external project poses a risk of conflict of interest with the duties of its employees.
"With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world class 'people first' organization," Head of Human Resources at Swiggy Girish Menon said according to the release.
Last week, Swiggy also announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for majority of its roles. The decision came after feedback from several managers and according to team needs.
With Inputs from PTI