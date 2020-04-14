Swiggy had announced a new service to deliver groceries through the application. The lockdown has encouraged the company to spread this service to over 125 new cities across the nation. The food delivery app will be providing essential commodities by partnering with numerous national brands .

The company has launched a hyper local delivery service called ‘Genie’ that will pick and drop items from any local store that is open. The service is currently only available for essentials and even medicines. During the launch of the service in September last year, the service was labeled ‘Swiggy Go’.

Swiggy will be partnering with Hindustan Unilever Ltd., P&G India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Pvt. Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Cipla Ltd to provide essential items across various cities.

"While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

The new services are categorized within application under two separate tabs: Grocery and Genie. Within the Grocery tab, the app will list various outlets and brands it has partnered with. The buyer can then purchase items based on their availability.

Another popular food delivery application, Zomato was quick to include essentials in the list of services it delivered. The application claims to be servicing around 80 Indian cities. Other popular e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and Bigbasket have also tried to ramp up deliveries of essential commodities while staring at an acute shortage of delivery personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown in the country till 3 May. The centre will release more guidelines to ease the With the country extending the lockdown by almost three weeks, essential delivery services will be stretched at full capacity.

Share Via