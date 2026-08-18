Swiggy expands leadership roles for 3 senior executives; Nitesh Garg appointed as Instamart CTO

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy announced on Tuesday the expansion of leadership roles for three senior executives across its Instamart and Food Marketplace businesses.

Each has been appointed as follows:

Himavant Kurnala, Chief Growth and Product Officer, Instamart

Nitesh Garg, Chief Technology Officer, Instamart

Saurav Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace Himavant Kurnala has led the quick commerce platform's product charter since 2024, later expanding his remit to include growth and brand marketing.

Nitesh Garg has spent over seven years at Swiggy, most recently as Senior Vice President, leading engineering for Instamart and New Initiatives.

Saurav Goyal has held a wide range of leadership roles since joining Swiggy in 2020, spanning business finance for food, Instamart and, more recently, driver and delivery product and operations.

The company has also made a series of recent leadership appointments, including:

Nandita Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, Instamart

Gautam Swaroop, Chief Business Officer, Instamart Earlier this year, Swapnil Bajpai was elevated as the Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy's Dineout and Scenes business. Sidharth Bhakoo continues as the Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, Swiggy said.

Swiggy targets ₹ 10,000 crore adjusted EBITDA by FY31 Earlier this month, Swiggy said it is targeting an adjusted EBITDA of around ₹10,000 crore by FY31, backed by growth across its food delivery and quick commerce businesses.

For the April-June quarter of this financial year, the company's consolidated adjusted EBITDA improved by ₹162 crore year-on-year, resulting in a narrower loss of ₹651 crore.

The company, at Capital Markets Day 2026, said it expects to more than triple its consolidated Gross Order Value (GOV) to around ₹2.5 lakh crore by FY31, up from ₹67,734 crore in FY26, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent.

The company also highlighted progress towards becoming an Investor-Owned Commerce Company (IOCC), stating that domestic ownership crossed 50 per cent on 1 July 2026.

Swiggy said by FY31, its food delivery business is expected to grow its GOV by 2.5-3.5 times and generate around ₹5,000 crore in adjusted EBITDA, driven by affordability-led initiatives and operational improvements.

India's food services market is projected to expand from about USD 90 billion in 2026 to nearly $150 billion by 2031, the company said, with higher order frequency and affordability expected to drive category growth.

Its food delivery business reported a GOV of ₹9,490 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA run rate rose to ₹292 crore.

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Swiggy launches AI Assistant 'Guru' for restaurant partners On Monday, Swiggy rolled out the AI Assistant 'Guru' for its restaurant partners to track payouts and monitor campaign performance across over 720 cities, making it accessible to 2.7 lakh restaurants.

Menu insights on Guru allow partners to add items, generate descriptions, and highlight top-selling items to deliver personalised insights, by analysing the category performance and what is working for them, Swiggy said.