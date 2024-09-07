Swiggy exposes ₹33 crore embezzlement by former employee amid IPO prep

Swiggy disclosed that a former junior employee embezzled over 33 crore from a subsidiary. The company has initiated an investigation and legal action against the unnamed individual, as highlighted in their fiscal report for 2023-24, amid ongoing IPO preparations.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 10:57 AM IST
New Delhi: In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, deliverymen of food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato ride their bikes towards their destinations, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
New Delhi: In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, deliverymen of food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato ride their bikes towards their destinations, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

IPO-bound food delivery platform Swiggy has revealed that a former junior employee allegedly embezzled over 33 crore from one of its subsidiaries.

Swiggy, a competitor of Zomato, launched an investigation with an external team and filed a legal complaint against the individual whose identity was not disclosed in its annual report for the financial year 2023-24, IANS reported.

Also Read: IPO-bound Swiggy trims FY24 loss by 43%, buoyed by food delivery, Instamart

What did the report say?

"The Group, during the current year, identified embezzlement of funds in one of the subsidiaries by a former junior employee amounting to INR 326.76 Mn over the past periods.," the annual report mentioned.

Swiggy has revealed that a former junior employee allegedly embezzled over 33 crore from one of its subsidiaries. The company, preparing for its IPO, initiated an investigation with an external team and has filed a legal complaint against the unnamed individual.

The financial report for the fiscal year 2023-24 highlights this significant fraud, prompting concerns about corporate governance. Despite posting a net loss of 2,350 crore in the last fiscal year, Swiggy reduced its losses by 44% from the previous year. The IPO plans include raising up to 10,414 crore.

Swiggy's revenue grew 36% to 11,247 crore in FY24, up from 8,265 crore the previous year. The company’s gross order value (GOV) reached $4.2 billion, marking a 26% increase year-on-year, with monthly transacting users at approximately 14.3 million.

The financial report also noted significant improvement in profitability, attributing it to the completion of peak investments in Instamart and continued rapid business growth.

Also Read: Swiggy launches ‘private ordering’ for food delivery and Instamart—here is how to enable it

On Friday, on-demand convenience platform Swiggy announced the launch of an industry-first Incognito Mode, PTI reported. This new feature allows users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce, ensuring that these transactions do not appear in the app's history.

Ideal for planning surprises, personal indulgences, or discreet purchases, Incognito Mode eliminates the need to delete order history manually.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSwiggy exposes ₹33 crore embezzlement by former employee amid IPO prep

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue