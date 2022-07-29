Swiggy extends its remote work policy to all staff

Swiggy extends its remote work policy to all staff2 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy will shift to a permanent remote working policy for a majority of roles at a time when many companies are returning to brick-and-mortar offices following the easing of pandemic-induced restrictions.
The corporate, central business functions and tech teams at the SoftBank-backed unicorn will continue to work remotely, converging once every quarter at their base locations for a week to promote in-person bonding, under the policy, Swiggy said on Friday.
However, those in partner-facing roles will have to work from offices for a few days every week from their base locations.
Swiggy said it took the decision after analysing various team needs and feedback from managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years since the covid-19 outbreak.
Currently, Swiggy has employees across 487 cities in 27 states and four Union territories.
Swiggy follows other startups who have also moved to remote working. Recently, Meesho, NoBroker, Magicpin, Spinny and Zerodha also announced similar decisions to allow their employees to permanently work from home.
“Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also holding our ears to the ground listening to the pulse of employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introducing ‘work from anywhere’ as a permanent option," said Girish Menon, head of human resources, Swiggy.
Swiggy, operated by Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, had raised $700 million in a round led by Invesco this January. The fundraise valued the startup at $10.7 billion, double its previous valuation in July last year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Earlier this month, the company appointed Rohit Kapoor to head its food delivery business.
Kapoor, who resigned as Oyo’s global chief marketing officer, will be the first chief executive officer of Swiggy’s food delivery business. He will report to co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety.