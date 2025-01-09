Swiggy eyes multi-app strategy with rollout of 3 standalone apps

“We don’t want to be rigid about anything. Today it [single unified app] is serving us a distinct advantage with some cross-pollination benefits. We’re able to serve consumers a horizontal membership programme and they seem to like it. But we have to keep making sure that we are going where the puck is going. So, at this point, we’re saying that this is the strategy and we want to execute this violently. But at the same time, if there are any openings or blind spots in the strategy, we will act on them," Majety told Mint in an interview shortly before going public in October 2024.